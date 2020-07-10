Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

HCC stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $757.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

