Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156,652 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.3% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

DIS stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

