Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Walmart stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

