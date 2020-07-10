Walker & Dunlop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,903% compared to the typical volume of 181 call options.

Shares of WD opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,238.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.