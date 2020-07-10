Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

