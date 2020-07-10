Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

