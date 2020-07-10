Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

WBA opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

