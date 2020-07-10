Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

