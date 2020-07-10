Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $13.66 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.