Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 120 by Morgan Stanley

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 120 target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Citigroup set a SEK 147 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a SEK 118 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 140 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 150.18.

VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 152.05 on Wednesday. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 145.45.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

