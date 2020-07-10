VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

