Virginia National Bank Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 17.3% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

