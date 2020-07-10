Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €102.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €102.00 ($114.61) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.90 ($104.38).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €81.20 ($91.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.19. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.