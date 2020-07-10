Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,700 ($20.92). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).

VCT opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.78. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victrex will post 13753.131019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

