Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,700 ($20.92). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.
VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).
VCT opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.78. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
