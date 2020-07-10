Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.45

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 171700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.