VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.38

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 78697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.