Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,685. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.80 on Friday. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.