Verge Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io and Binance. Verge has a market cap of $107.21 million and $4.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00480010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 264.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003129 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,322,737,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Huobi, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Binance, Graviex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

