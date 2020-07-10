Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy Sells 86,424 Shares

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Keith Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $161,030.94.
Shares of VCYT opened at $29.47 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Further Reading: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.