Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy Sells 86,424 Shares

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $161,030.94.

Shares of VCYT opened at $29.47 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

