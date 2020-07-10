Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.12

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.12 and last traded at $282.72, with a volume of 788000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

