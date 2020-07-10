Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $210.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $212.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

