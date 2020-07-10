Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.61

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.61 and last traded at $208.12, with a volume of 1144100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUG. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

