Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

