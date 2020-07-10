Valvoline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,908 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the average volume of 192 call options.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Valvoline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after acquiring an additional 171,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 806,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 848,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

