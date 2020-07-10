ValuEngine Upgrades Cato (NYSE:CATO) to “Buy”

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE CATO opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cato has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cato by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Cato by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 387,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cato by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cato by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

