ValuEngine Upgrades Cato (NYSE:CATO) to “Buy”

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.
NYSE CATO opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cato has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cato by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Cato by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 387,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cato by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cato by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Cato Company Profile
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.