ValuEngine Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Sell

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

