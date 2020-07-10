ValuEngine Downgrades Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) to Strong Sell

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TRUX stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.75. Truxton has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

