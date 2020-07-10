USDX Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001743 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $604,203.66 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,665 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

