United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 12 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

