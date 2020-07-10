United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

