Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 6,028 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

DIS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

