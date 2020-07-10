Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

