UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Investec lowered Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 630 ($7.75) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 571.43 ($7.03).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MCRO opened at GBX 335 ($4.12) on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,101 ($25.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 637.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 0.86.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.