UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.42) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 110 ($1.35). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 186 ($2.29) to GBX 99 ($1.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 153 ($1.88) to GBX 55 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102 ($1.26).

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 64.15 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.70. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

