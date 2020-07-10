UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.38) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.15). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVST. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.45 ($6.53).

LON AVST opened at GBX 554 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 506.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 453.10. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 552 ($6.79). The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($5.99), for a total value of £1,217,500 ($1,498,277.14).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

