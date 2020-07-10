U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

USB stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.