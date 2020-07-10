Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $10.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $11.03 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.75 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.25 billion to $44.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,428,000 after buying an additional 387,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,391,000 after buying an additional 154,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

