Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 53.28 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.22). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.21.
Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile
