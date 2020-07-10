Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 53.28 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.22). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.21.

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

