TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.83.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.