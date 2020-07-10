TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.83.
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile
