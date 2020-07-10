TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TT Electronics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

