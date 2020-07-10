Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $332,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.