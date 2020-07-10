Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Andersons by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 84.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.73. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other news, insider James J. Pirolli acquired 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,388 shares in the company, valued at $322,163.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick S. Mullin bought 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $211,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,945.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,013 shares of company stock valued at $549,662. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

