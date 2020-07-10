Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $379,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after buying an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $65.61 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.