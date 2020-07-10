Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $261,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $192.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.49. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.