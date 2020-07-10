Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

MDLZ opened at $50.26 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

