Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys Shares of 5,000 National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

