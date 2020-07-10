Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $6,048,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Owens Corning stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

