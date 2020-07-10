Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys New Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franco Nevada by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 52,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of FNV opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

