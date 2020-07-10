TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 17.5% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinBene. TrueChain has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.43 or 0.04930727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.