TRON (TRX) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, TRON has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $645.53 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Rfinex and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bithumb, BitForex, Bibox, OEX, Tokenomy, Ovis, Bitfinex, RightBTC, DragonEX, WazirX, Liquid, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Upbit, Koinex, Exmo, Livecoin, Bitbns, Tidex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Rfinex, Zebpay, IDCM, Allcoin, OTCBTC, Indodax, Gate.io, Kucoin, DigiFinex, CoinEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, LBank, Coinrail, Neraex, Binance, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Kryptono, Bit-Z, IDAX, HitBTC, DDEX, YoBit, CoinEgg and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

